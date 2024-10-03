iHeartMedia Chicago announces 8th annual 'Sista Strut Pink Celebration'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- iHeartMedia Chicago announced Monday that its stations are teaming up to hold the eighth annual "Sista Strut Pink Celebration," presented by Your Local Ford Dealers, on Saturday, Oct. 5. The stations include: 107.5 WGCI, Chicago's No. 1 for Hip-Hop & R &B; V103, Today's R &B and Throwbacks; Inspiration 1390, Music Of Power & Praise; 103.5 KISS FM, Chicago's No. 1 Hit Music Station; 93.9 LITE FM, Chicago's Relaxing Favorites; Rock 95 FIVE, Chicago's Rock Station; and Chicago's BIN 640 AM. The 3K breast cancer walk will benefit the Sisters Network Chicago, Inc., a Black breast cancer survivorship organization.

"I am thrilled to announce our continued support for the 2024 Sista Strut event," said Matt Scarano, president of iHeartMedia Chicago. "This annual walk is a powerful demonstration of unity, strength, and resilience within our community, raising awareness about breast cancer and its impact on Black women. We are proud to stand alongside the participants, survivors and supporters who make this event so impactful. Together, we are not only raising awareness but also fostering hope and empowerment. Thank you to everyone involved for your dedication and commitment to this vital cause."

The 3K breast cancer walk will be hosted by "The Steve Harvey Morning Show" Co-Host Carla Ferrell; V103 Midday Host Bioncé Foxx; Inspiration 1390 Morning Show Host and V103's "Get Your Praise On" Host Sonya Blakey; 103.5 KISS Morning Show Contributor and 107.5 WGCI Weekend Show Host KeKe Hampton; and ABC7 Chicago Eyewitness News anchor and "Windy City Weekend" co-host Val Warner. ABC7 Chicago is the exclusive TV partner for "Sista Strut Pink Celebration". The walk will kick off with family entertainment and giveaways from event sponsors.

"Sista Strut Pink Celebration" will take place Saturday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. at the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Community Center at 1250 W. 119th St. on the South Side of Chicago. Listeners can "strut" for free and are encouraged to register in advance and donate to the Sisters Network Chicago, Inc.

"Sisters Network Chicago, Inc. has built a strong and enduring relationship with iHeartMedia Chicago through the annual 'Sista Strut Pink Celebration' now in its eighth year," said Annie Jones, president of the Sister Network Chicago, Inc. "iHeartMedia Chicago's support has been vital in raising awareness about breast cancer in the African American community, amplifying the voices of survivors and promoting early detection through their extensive media platforms. Sisters Network Chicago, Inc. deeply values this collaboration, as it has allowed the organization to reach a wider audience and make a greater impact on the health and well-being of women in Chicago."

