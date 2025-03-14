IL AG Raoul says office not backing down from Trump lawsuits despite budget limits

Although, President Donald Trump has been in office for two months, there have been dozens of lawsuits filed against his administration, including Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

"We not being frivolous, these are real harms that are coming to our respective states and the American peoples at large," Raoul said.

The state attorney has joined 20 other Democratic state attorneys general for several lawsuits, many surrounding the Elon Musk DOGE firings of federal workers.

The most recent legal action is against Trump's decision to cut half of all Department of Education employees.

"He does have a right to try to carry out his agenda, but he cannot do so ignoring the rule of law, ignoring the separation of powers, ignoring the Constitution," he said.

So far, Raoul and the other attorneys general have been quite successful, including last night's decision by a federal Maryland judge to temporarily stop federal layoffs and reinstate thousands of employees.

The Trump administration calls the ruling absurd.

"Our lawyers at the federal government believe this injunction is entirely unconstitutional," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

However, Raoul said his best lawyers are strained with a limited budget, adding that his office is overburdened not just fighting the Trump administration, but keeping up with the state's regular case load.

The state attorney's office handles consumer litigation, prosecuting child predators, gun and human traffickers, etc.

While legal action against the Trump administration is not about to slow down anytime soon, Raoul says he plans to make his case before state lawmakers for more funding during state budget hearings in April.

