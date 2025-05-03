Investigation reveals alarming use of chair restraints at Illinois county jails

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A statewide investigation by the Illinois Answers Project shows county jails are using restraint chairs on inmates at an alarming rate.

While many jails say the chairs are a last resort the investigation revealed state standards are frequently violated.

Data obtained by Illinois Answers Project shows Cook County Jail used restraint chairs nearly 900 times in five years. That's more than at any other jail in the state. But it's also a lower rate than at other facilities, taking into account the approximate number of people booked each year at each jail.

Officials say jail staff restrained people for a number of reasons, including self-harm and for threatening to harm others. However, the jail failed to report those incidents to the state, which is required by state rules.

Cook County Jail says it has fixed the problem and is now reporting incidents as mandated. However, this is a problem statewide. In fact, of the more than 5,500 known restraint chair incidents at jails throughout the state from 2019 to 2023, approximately half were not reported to the state. Cook County, which used the device more than any other jail, accounts for the largest share of the missing reports.

You can read more on this investigation at illinoisanwers.org.