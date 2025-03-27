Illinois AG joins calls for unity against Trump administration's retaliation on law firms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, along with 20 other Democratic attorney generals, have penned an open letter calling for unity in the legal profession against the Trump administration's retaliation against law firms and lawyers who have brought cases against the administration.

Raoul told the ABC7 I-Team the administration's targeted sanctions of law firms strikes at the very heart of the constitution.

"I think our justice system at large is at risk," Raoul said, describing a daunting dilemma for lawyers who oppose the Trump administration's agenda.

Raoul described some lawyers and law firms as living with a target on their backs, facing punitive actions and potentially denying clients their right to representation.

I truly believe that we as a legal community must stick together on this. Kwame Raoul, Illinois Attorney General

"You have the president of United States threatening the legal community, threatening law firms and just disregarding the Constitution," Raoul said.

He is concerned for lawyers who are barred from public buildings and stripped of security clearances. And, he said the justice department has been instructed to investigate firms who help immigrants navigate the legal system.

"No matter what you believe politically," Raoul said. "You got to be believe in the principles that allow people to have access to make their own decisions on, on who shall represent them, allowing lawyers to make their own decisions on who they will represent."

Chicago-based Jenner & Block is the latest law firm in President Donald Trump's crosshairs.

Early this week, the president signed an executive order, with staff explaining, "We've taken action against a number of law firms that have participated either in the weaponization of government, the weaponization of the legal system for political ends.... The law firm of Jenner & Block is one of these law firms.... for one of their former partner's roles in the Special Council Russia investigation against president Trump."

"They are standing strong on the principles that the President should not be determining who their client base is," Raoul said. "And I commend Jenner & Block for the stance."

"I truly believe that we as a legal community must stick together on this," Raoul stressed.

After this week's executive order against them by the president, Jenner & Block said in a statement, "We have been named in an Executive Order similar to one which has already been declared unconstitutional by a federal court. We remain focused on serving and safeguarding our clients' interests with the dedication, integrity, and expertise that has defined our firm for more than one hundred years."

One law firm, Paul Weiss, already cut a deal with the Trump administration to preserve its business with the federal government.

The Illinois Attorney General is calling on more funding for his office from the state, not only to combat what he described as unconstitutional orders from the president, but also to fill the gap as he said many federal protections are expected to be rolled back.