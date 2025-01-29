Illinois Commerce Commission holding hearing on Peoples Gas pipe project

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The controversial People's Gas pipe replacement program will be the subject of a hearing Wednesday in Chicago.

The Illinois Commerce Commission is holding oral arguments into whether the program which was paused in 2023 should re-start.

What was originally estimated to cost $1 billion grew to more than $12-billion before the pause, according to the Citizen Utility Board. Peoples Gas says the actual cost will be several billion dollars less than that.

Environmental groups argue People's Gas wants customers to foot the bill for their financial mismanagement.