Consumers turn to backyard chickens as grocery store egg prices rise due to bird flu

Some consumers in Illinois are turning to neighbors with backyard chickens as egg prices continue rise due to the bird flu, or avian influenza.

BARRINGTON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Chicken coops come in all sizes and varieties, and they're becoming more popular with the price of eggs through the roof.

With the sound of chickens in the coop, you'd think you were out on the farm. But, increasingly, they may just be in the back yard.

One local family in the Barrington area retrieves nearly two dozen eggs produced from their 24 hens a day. They are running out of packaging for them

"Right now we're not buying eggs," said Val Hessling, who is raising the chickens. "Everybody likes to be my friend right now."

Hesling is in good company. The cage where they keep new chicks for sale at the Lake Barrington Feed store is empty, because they're all sold.

"Our chick orders are off the charts this year," said James Konecny at Lake Barrington Feed. "Our first were sold literally when they came in."

Konecny's store sells plenty of chicken feed as well. He said the high price of eggs is the number one reason. He said fresh eggs also taste better and are healthier.

However, veterinary doctors say while it can be rewarding, raising chickens and keeping them safe from predators and the bird flu is a lot of work.

"If you're doing it just because the price of eggs is high right now, I think you'll be disappointed," said Dr. Yvette Johnson-Walker with University of Illinois Veterinary Medicine.

The Heslings have a strong wire cage with netting on top to keep predators like coyotes and wild birds, who could potential carry the bird flu away. Raising the chickens is a family affair.

"It's fun. I like having them," Hesling said. "I like watching them in the yard."

Many municipalities have ordinances which limit how many chickens residents can have, and what kind of coop they can have. Prospective chicken coop owners might want to check into local laws before putting one up in their back yard.