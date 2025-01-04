IL Dems warn sanctuary city funding to support immigrants could be stripped if GOP rules bill passes

Illinois Democrats also preparing for possible mass deportations, starting with people who have criminal records

Illinois Democrats are warning that sanctuary city funding to support immigrants could be stripped if a Republican rules package passes.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Latino communities in Chicago are bracing for a President Donald Trump administration crackdown on illegal immigration: a campaign promise that will likely be carried out by a Republican Congress.

With a new session starting Friday, Illinois Congresswoman Delia Ramirez is warning her constituents about what is buried in a Republican rules package.

"If anything shows you the level of division and dysfunction is the rules package," said Rep. Ramirez, a Democrat from Illinois' 3rd District.

Ramirez said one of the bills aims to withhold federal funding to sanctuary cities and states.

"It pretty much states any government entity, city, state, that has a sanctuary designation that uses federal funds to support immigrant families, immigrant children, would lose a funding specifically associated with that service," Ramirez said.

In his previous administration, Trump tried doing the same thing, but was unsuccessful.

Illinois Democrats are preparing for possible mass deportations, starting with people who have criminal records.

"It's important to note that 1.3 million immigrants are already the subject of removal proceedings. That means they're in the system that previous and current administrations have pursued them," said U.S. Rep Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, a Democrat from Illinois' 4th District.

If the Trump administration pursues others, including separating families, Ramirez and Garcia said Democrats must convince congressional Republicans that deporting immigrants will be devastating to many industries.

"It will be very interesting to see how agriculture, how those who work in meat packing, the leisure and hotel and restaurant industries would be affected by this. I think many Republican leaders would come to realize it is bad for the economy," Garcia said.

Instead of mass deportations or punishing sanctuary cities, Democrats hope they can convince their Republican colleagues to finally pass a comprehensive immigration reform bill.