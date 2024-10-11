Illinois Department of Corrections deputy beaten by Cook County Jail inmate: VIDEO

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The union representing the Cook County Sheriff's Office is demanding an investigation after a Department of Corrections deputy was beaten by an inmate at Cook County Jail.

The incident was captured on video, which may be difficult to watch. ABC7 has also blurred the video to protect the identities of the victim and those who were not involved in the attack.

The officer can be seen walking through an aisle of bunks when an inmate pushes the officer to the ground and then stomps on the officer's head.

The union said the officer was ordered by a supervisor to do the safety check alone, which they said is a protocol violation.

ABC7 was told the supervisor did not call 911 after the incident. Instead, the union says the officer was ordered to get medical treatment at the jail.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said the inmate involved has been charged and an investigation into any policy violations is underway.

Full statement from Cook County Sheriff's Office

We are thankful our officer was not severely injured and was able to walk away from this incident. Individuals in custody who attack our staff will be prosecuted. Sheriff's Office investigators asked for attempted murder charges on this case and have secured charges for aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 Felony. A Cook County Grand Jury indicted Malik Daniel, 28, on that charge today. The Sheriff's Office is investigating if any internal policies were violated.