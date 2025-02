DuPage Co. Sheriff James Mendrick to run for governor of Illinois

CHICAGO (WLS) -- DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick has announced his plans to run for governor of Illinois.

Mendrick made the announcement early Thursday morning via social media.

He added he will not run for his third term as DuPage County sheriff next year.

"We need a secure future for our state and we will make Chicago and Illinois safe again," he said on social media.

The next Illinois gubernatorial election will be held in November 2026.