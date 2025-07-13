Illinois first responders arrive to deadly Texas flood sites to assist with search, recovery

A group of Illinois first responders is traveling to Central Texas to assist with flooding search and recovery as the death toll continues to rise.

A group of Illinois first responders is traveling to Central Texas to assist with flooding search and recovery as the death toll continues to rise.

A group of Illinois first responders is traveling to Central Texas to assist with flooding search and recovery as the death toll continues to rise.

A group of Illinois first responders is traveling to Central Texas to assist with flooding search and recovery as the death toll continues to rise.

LEANDER, Texas (WLS) -- A team of first responders from Illinois has arrived in Texas to help with search and recovery efforts after the state was hit by catastrophic floods last week.

The crew made it to the state Sunday after traveling all night Saturday.

The Illinois team arrived under grey skies Sunday morning.

The group stopped in the city of Leander for processing. They expect to start working Monday.

The team had stopped in Springfield Saturday morning to be sworn in.

The 39 team members come from fire departments around Illinois, including Chicago.

Central Texas is being hit with more rain this weekend as the search continues for the victims of the Fourth of July floods.

At least 129 people were confirmed dead as of Sunday evening, and at least 160 people are still missing.

SEE ALSO | FEMA removed dozens of Camp Mystic buildings from 100-year flood map before expansion, records show

Thousands are taking part in the painstaking search for victims. They include active duty and former navy seals, volunteering their expertise navigating difficult terrain in the Guadalupe River.

