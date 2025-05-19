Exclusive 1-on-1 interview: Gov. JB Pritzker to make decision on 3rd term as governor by July

Gov. JB Pritzker will make a decision on a 3rd term as governor by July, as many expect a possible presidential run from him.

Gov. JB Pritzker will make a decision on a 3rd term as governor by July, as many expect a possible presidential run from him.

Gov. JB Pritzker will make a decision on a 3rd term as governor by July, as many expect a possible presidential run from him.

Gov. JB Pritzker will make a decision on a 3rd term as governor by July, as many expect a possible presidential run from him.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is apparently getting closer to a decision on his political future and whether he will run for a third term or seek higher office instead.

The governor sat down for an exclusive interview with ABC7 Chicago Monday.

Pritzker is still walking the political future tightrope, with a reelection campaign on one side and a possible presidential run on the other.

"I know you'd like me to make an announcement here on your interview, but I must say that you know my No. 1 priority is making sure that we're we've steadied the shift for the state of Illinois," Pritzker said.

One consideration Pritzker says is how he could best fight the changes coming from the Trump administration. But, he did not announce a decision yet.

"No, I think that that commentary (third-term peril) can apply to any day as governor. There are perils, right? And who knew? I'll just give you one of them: that we would face an international pandemic. Who knew that we would have a migrant crisis?" Pritzker said.

With the news breaking over the weekend that former President Joe Biden has aggressive prostate cancer, Pritzker is hoping people will rally to support him even if they didn't vote for him.

"He's a fighter, too. And so, I know, when faced with something like prostate cancer and the diagnosis like this, that he's going to be fighting. His family will be standing with him in that fight. And I think all of us should," Pritzker said.

A recent report showed that state revenue projections will be half a billion dollars less than expected.

Could that impact the low-level asks that Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson made in his recent trip to Springfield?

"We felt like those were things that the legislature should take into account. I've said that to members of the legislature. So, we'll have to see how it all works out. But it's a tight budget year. So, nobody's going to get everything they want," Pritzker said.

As the governor mulls his own political future, he's also assessing the state of the Democratic Party.

"So, whenever you lose a national election, everybody's trying to regroup and figure out what went wrong. And, what should we be doing going forward? For me, I think we should be focused on the 2026 elections," Pritzker said.

Pritzker said he'll make a decision on whether to run for a third term as governor by July, when the Cook County Democratic Party meets to slate candidates.

For years, he has been building his national presence. So, pundits differ on whether or not he needs to be in office to best position himself for a possible campaign for president.