Governor JB Pritzker to deliver budget address Wednesday

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker delivers his budget address Wednesday and Chicago is counting on help from the state.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker delivers his budget address Wednesday.

Chicago is counting on help from the state, in several ways.

Governor JB Pritzker presenting his 7th budget proposal at a time when the state is facing a $3 billion deficit. The governor has hinted there won't be increases to help balance the budget.

But Federal pandemic aid has all been allocated and the economy has slowed, leaving tax revenue projections relatively flat for the coming years.

There's also a push for new spending. Mayor Brandon Johnson is hoping there will be money in the budget to help fund special education and bilingual education in Chicago.

The mayor is also counting on more funding to help the CTA, which is facing a fiscal cliff next year when pandemic aid runs out.

"As many people know, the distribution of resources for the Chicago Transit Authority, do not match our economic input, so we want to see more equity around there," Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

The state also faces uncertainty with President Donald Trump in office and his administration's push to significantly scale back federal funding.

The governor will deliver his address this afternoon in Springfield.