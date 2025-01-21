Pritzker signs law to eliminate subminimum wage for people with disabilities by 2029

Gov. Pritzker signed a law that will begin the process to eliminate subminimum wage for people with disabilities by 2029.

Gov. Pritzker signed a law that will begin the process to eliminate subminimum wage for people with disabilities by 2029.

Gov. Pritzker signed a law that will begin the process to eliminate subminimum wage for people with disabilities by 2029.

Gov. Pritzker signed a law that will begin the process to eliminate subminimum wage for people with disabilities by 2029.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Dignity in Pay Act was signed into law on Tuesday by Governor JB Pritzker.

Formally known as HB793, the law begins a five-year process to eliminate subminimum wage for people with disabilities by December 31, 2029.

"The strength of the Dignity in Pay Act is that it not only sunsets an unfair wage policy, it puts an unprecedented emphasis on expanding employment opportunities for people across the spectrum of disability-strengthening rates, programs, and training opportunities for employers who are dedicated to the independence and support of people with disabilities," Pritzker said.

The Dignity in Pay Act will also:

- Establish a Transition Program for 14(c) providers, to receive funding, training, and support to increase work options and discontinue subminimum wage labor,

- Require HFS/DHS to file a Medicaid waiver amendment with federal CMS to increase small group supported employment rates to enhance disability employment programs,

- Increase the Personal Needs Allowance for 11,000+ Community Integrated Living Arrangement (CILA) residents to $100 per month (currently at $60), beginning immediately, and

- Appoint at least two additional 14(c) subminimum wage certificate holders to the Task Force responsible for disability employment tracking.

