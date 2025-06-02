Illinois Holocaust Museum temporarily closing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Holocaust Museum will be temporarily closed in Skokie.

The facility is undergoing major renovations, including a new visitor welcome center and redesigned auditorium.

Security and ticket offices will also be updated and restrooms will be added.

Starting Monday, all exhibitions will close, but public programs and training will run through the end of the month.

The museum will close in July for about a year.

In the meantime, some of the museum's most popular exhibits will be on display at a temporary site on State Street in River North.

