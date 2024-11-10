Illinois judge shot to death outside home; wife charged with murder, police say

ALBION, Ill. (WLS) -- A southern Illinois judge was shot and killed outside his home in the middle of the day, according to Illinois State Police.

If you need help or know someone in need of help, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for confidential support 24/7/365. The number is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). You can also text the word "START" to 88788.

The shooting happened at about 12:14 p.m. in the 1100-block of County Road 600 in Albion, Illinois.

When police arrived, they found the body of Illinois Second Judicial Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Valentine outside his home.

That same day, his wife, 44-year-old Megan S. Valentine, was taken into custody by the Edwards County Sherriff's Office.

Illinois State Police took over the investigation as request by the sheriff's office.

On Thursday, the wife was charged with four felonies related to the shooting death of her husband: first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm; aggravated discharge of a firearm; and aggravated domestic battery.

She was being held at the White County jail. No other information was made available.

Judges of the Second Judicial Circuit released the following statement:

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic passing of our colleague and friend, Edwards County Resident Judge Michael J. Valentine.

Judge Valentine was elected to serve as Circuit Judge in 2016 and then retained by the voters of the Second Circuit in 2022.

Having formerly served as Edwards County State's Attorney, he brought to the bench experience in law and a commitment to public service.

He will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time."