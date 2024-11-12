24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Illinois launches Conviction Integrity Unit to investigate possible wrongful convictions

ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Tuesday, November 12, 2024 7:24PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois launched its first-ever Conviction Integrity Unit to fight back against wrongful convictions.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul was joined by several county state's attorneys, including Cook County State's Attorney-elect Eileen O'Neil Burke and DuPage County State's Attorney Bob Berlin.

The conviction integrity Unit will investigate claims to determine if new and credible evidence proves the innocence of individuals serving time for crimes they did not commit.

Raoul said in setting up the unit his office met with multiple resources across the country and 71 state's attorneys in Illinois to gather their input.

