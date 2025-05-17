24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Illinois families evicted for minor offenses under 'crime-free housing' laws, investigation finds

ByRamona Meadors WLS logo
Saturday, May 17, 2025 2:50PM
In some Illinois cities, shoplifting, calling 911 too many times, or even being a victim of a crime can get you evicted from your home.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In some Illinois cities, shoplifting, calling 911 too many times, or even being a victim of a crime can get you evicted from your home.

This is because of what's known as crime-free housing laws, local ordinances that allow police and landlords to remove tenants accused of breaking the law.

The laws were promoted as a way to clear out violent criminals and nuisance tenants. But an investigation by The New York Times and the Illinois Answers Project shows that many Illinois cities have ousted families for minor - or even false infractions.

Housing advocates have long argued that the laws are discriminatory because they disproportionately fall on low-income residents and people of color. You can read the full investigation into the use of these crime-free housing laws in Illinois at illinoisanswers.org.

