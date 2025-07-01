List of areas where lead exposure testing is required for IL kids expands

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The list of areas where lead exposure testing is required for Illinois kids has expanded.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said 180 new ZIP codes, representing parts of 47 Illinois counties, have been added to the list of high-risk exposure in the state.

Under Illinois law, any child living in a high-risk ZIP code will be automatically tested twice by their second birthday.

Children under six are required to be assessed for lead exposure through a questionnaire by a health care provider.

"There is no safe level of lead in the blood. Early detection and intervention are critical tools to help protect Illinois's kids from the serious health and developmental challenges caused from lead exposure," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.

To see the full list, click here.

The following ZIP codes were added from Cook County:

-60004

-60005

-60007

-60008

-60016

-60018

-60022

-60025

-60029

-60043

-60053

-60056

-60062

-60067

-60068

-60070

-60074

-60076

-60077

-60090

-60091

-60093

-60104

-60107

-60130

-60131

-60133

-60141

-60153

-60154

-60155

-60160

-60162

-60163

-60164

-60165

-60169

-60171

-60173

-60176

-60193

-60194

-60195

-602**

-603**

-60402

-60406

-60409

-60411

-60415

-60419

-60422

-60425

-60426

-60428

-60429

-60430

-60438

-60443

-60445

-60452

-60453

-60455

-60456

-60457

-60458

-60459

-60461

-60464

-60465

-60466

-60469

-60471

-60472

-60473

-60475

-60476

-60477

-60478

-60480

-60482

-60487

-60501

-60513

-60525

-60526

-60534

-60546

-60558

-606**

-60701

-60706

-60707

-60712

-60714

-60803

-60804

-60805

-60827