$3.1 million winning lottery ticket sold at convenience store near O'Hare

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A lucky player won $3 million off a lottery ticket from the city's far Northwest Side.

The winning ticket was sold on Thursday, Feb. 29 at at Komal Wine and Liquor near O'Hare airport at 4628 N Cumberland Avenue.

The player won $3,188,104 by playing the Ultimate Diamond Jackpot lottery game.

For selling the winning ticket, the store will get a 1% bonus of the prize amount, or just over $31,000.

"We opened in 2015 and have become a popular convenience store in the neighborhood," said Ashish Patel, owner of Komal Wine and Liquor. "In fact, all of our customers are locals who we see on a regular basis."

Patel said he didn't know who had won but hopes to find out soon.

The lucky winner has one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

