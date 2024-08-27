$9.2 million jackpot-winning Lotto ticket sold at Jewel-Osco

ADDISION, Ill. (WLS) -- A grocery shopper is living the dream: becoming a multi-millionaire.

Over the weekend, a player bought a winning ticket on Saturday at a Jewel-Osco at 140 West Lake St. in Addison.

The player matched all six numbers in Saturday's drawing to score the $9.2 million jackpot prize.

For selling the winning ticket, the store will receive one percent of the prize amount. For Jewel-Osco in Addison, that means $92,000.

The winning numbers were: 2-15-21-29-42-44.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

