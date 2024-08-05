Self-dubbed 'King of Cash' wins $3 million on scratch-off ticket in Bellwood

BELLWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A west suburban man has nicknamed himself the "King of Cash" after winning $3 million on a scratch-off ticket.

"I thought I read the ticket wrong. I had the cashier verify it for me and he said 'Congratulations!' It was so shocking. My heart was pounding, and I immediately started to sweat," said the King of Cash, who asked to keep his real name anonymous.

The winning Cash is King scratch-off ticket was bought at the Bellwood Liquor and Grocery, located at 5001 St. Charles Road in Bellwood, Illinois.

"I was in such a hurry, I ran out of the store and almost headed home, forgetting my truck in the parking lot!"

When asked what he will use his money on he said he would pay off the mortgage and his car.

"Next, my wife wants a new car, and my son needs a new car. New cars for everybody!" he said.

The store will receive a selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount.

