24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Rockford woman wins $1M through Illinois Lottery app

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, April 10, 2025 11:58AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- A lucky player won $1,000,002 after buying a $2 ticket on the lottery app.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The Rockford woman played the April 3 Lotto Million 1 drawing.

She matched all the following six numbers: 1-11-16-21-26-44.

The winner of last Thursday's Lotto Million 1 drawing, dubbed the "Lucky Lotto Millionaire," has officially claimed their $1 million prize in Rockford.
The winner of last Thursday's Lotto Million 1 drawing, dubbed the "Lucky Lotto Millionaire," has officially claimed their $1 million prize in Rockford.
Illinois Lottery

SEE ALSO | It will cost a bit more to get lucky with Mega Millions: Here's a look at the changes

"I've never been a big lottery player- in fact, I've never won anything big in my life- until now!" the winner who wished to remain anonymous said.

The lucky winner said she sent a copy of the ticket to her dad to double check that it was real.

She hopes to take her family on a vacation with her prize money.

"My niece is especially fascinated by the history of Egypt, so I'm hoping to surprise everyone with a special trip there," she said.

LOTTERY | $10.4 million winning Lotto ticket sold at Des Plaines gas station

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW