Rockford woman wins $1M through Illinois Lottery app

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- A lucky player won $1,000,002 after buying a $2 ticket on the lottery app.

The Rockford woman played the April 3 Lotto Million 1 drawing.

She matched all the following six numbers: 1-11-16-21-26-44.

The winner of last Thursday's Lotto Million 1 drawing, dubbed the "Lucky Lotto Millionaire," has officially claimed their $1 million prize in Rockford. Illinois Lottery

"I've never been a big lottery player- in fact, I've never won anything big in my life- until now!" the winner who wished to remain anonymous said.

The lucky winner said she sent a copy of the ticket to her dad to double check that it was real.

She hopes to take her family on a vacation with her prize money.

"My niece is especially fascinated by the history of Egypt, so I'm hoping to surprise everyone with a special trip there," she said.

