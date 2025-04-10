Rockford woman wins $1M through Illinois Lottery app

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- A lucky player won $1,000,002 after buying a $2 ticket on the lottery app.
The Rockford woman played the April 3 Lotto Million 1 drawing.
She matched all the following six numbers: 1-11-16-21-26-44.
"I've never been a big lottery player- in fact, I've never won anything big in my life- until now!" the winner who wished to remain anonymous said.
The lucky winner said she sent a copy of the ticket to her dad to double check that it was real.
She hopes to take her family on a vacation with her prize money.
"My niece is especially fascinated by the history of Egypt, so I'm hoping to surprise everyone with a special trip there," she said.
