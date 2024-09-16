IL Republicans raise concerns about 'heated rhetoric' after apparent Trump assassination attempt

Republicans are raising concerns about political rhetoric after an apparent Donald Trump assassination attempt by Ryan Wesley Routh in West Palm Beach.

Republicans are raising concerns about political rhetoric after an apparent Donald Trump assassination attempt by Ryan Wesley Routh in West Palm Beach.

Republicans are raising concerns about political rhetoric after an apparent Donald Trump assassination attempt by Ryan Wesley Routh in West Palm Beach.

Republicans are raising concerns about political rhetoric after an apparent Donald Trump assassination attempt by Ryan Wesley Routh in West Palm Beach.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Local Republican leaders on Monday night are decrying political violence and are calling for a de-escalation of the rhetoric that has become so prevalent in this political climate.

There is a real sense of frustration for local Republicans, who want to see the political temperature cool down after this latest scare for former President Donald Trump, but they are also grateful that no harm came to him.

Local Republican leaders and candidates for office gathered for a unity press conference as they look ahead to November.

But for the second time in two months, they are confronted with another apparent assassination attempt against the candidate at the top of the GOP ticket.

"We Republicans stand united with President Trump and his family at this time. We have resolve, and we are happy that a suspect has been taken into custody," said Illinois Republican Party Chair Kathy Salvi.

But this latest incident raised concerns about what some leaders called dangerous rhetoric.

"What's going on is we're creating too much of a heated rhetoric. And it's not coming from the right. It's coming from the left. When you compare Donald Trump to Hitler over and over, that is put in people's minds that we need to stop him," said Chicago Republican Party Chair Chuck Hernandez.

But what Republicans seemed reluctant to address was Trump's own rhetoric.

"If you don't like Trump, turn off the TV for four years, for heaven's sake," Salvi said.

As the investigation into the latest apparent attempt on Trump's life moves ahead, one retired Chicago FBI agent says the Secret Service is stretched very thin these days, and that is a concern.

"I imagine they are going through, over and over again, how they're going to improve the perimeters. How are they going to make sure these areas are safe so that these candidates can campaign?" said retired FBI Special Agent Virginia Wright.

Meanwhile, Republicans are hoping that security is ramped up and the rhetoric toned down at all election levels.

Mayor Brandon Johnson also weighed in.

"We really do need to have some level of sensibility when we have disagreements," Johnson said. "There's never a reason to be violent."

For law enforcement, the political climate is a big concern.

"It is a huge challenge for law enforcement. Clearly, they can't be everywhere," Wright said.

For law enforcement and the Secret Service in particular, protecting the presidential and vice-presidential candidates is job one, and that job seems to bring new challenges at every turn.