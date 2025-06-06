Illinois residents' information accessed in data breach, Healthcare and Family Services says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of Illinois residents may have had their information stolen in a recent data breach after a hacker accessed the email of a Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services employee.

HFS became aware of the data breach in February, state officials said.

A hacker who had gained access to a government email account that look trustworthy conducted a phishing campaign targeting HFS employees, officials said. An HFS employee's account and documents were then compromised.

Information accessed by hackers "may have included customer names, social security numbers, driver's license or state identification card numbers, financial information related to child support, child support or Medicaid identification and case numbers, and date of birth," HFS said.

Officials said 933 people were impacted by the data breach, including 564 Illinois residents.

Healthcare and Family Services notified everyone affected by May 23.

No further information about the data breach was immediately available.