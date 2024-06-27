Illinois Senator Dick Durbin undergoes hip replacement surgery

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois Senator Dick Durbin is recovering from a hip replacement surgery.

The 79-year-old U.S. Senate Majority Whip underwent a successful surgery to replace his left hip, Durbin announced in a statement Thursday.

The procedure was performed Thursday morning at Rush Medical Center in Oak Brook.

Senator Durbin's statement said in part that he looks forward to a speedy recovery and climbing the capitol steps again as soon as possible.

Durbin will stay in Illinois until he's cleared by his doctor to return to Washington D.C.

Full statement from Senator Durbin:

"Today, I had a routine hip replacement surgery in Chicago. I'm grateful to the medical staff at RUSH for today's successful procedure, and I look forward to a speedy recovery and climbing the Capitol steps again as soon as possible."