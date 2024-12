Illinois reveals 10 proposed state flag designs | How to vote

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You can help decide whether the state of Illinois gets a new flag.

On Tuesday night, we are getting our first look at the 10 finalists from thousands of submissions in a state flag redesign contest.

Starting next month, you can vote to adopt one of these new designs or to stick with the current flag.

The results will be sent to state lawmakers, who will cast their own votes.

You can click here to vote starting in January.