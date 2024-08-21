1 killed in Bishop Ford crash, ISP says; SB lanes blocked

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is dead after a car crashed into a tow truck on the Bishop Ford Freeway Wednesday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes approaching Dolton Road.

Police said a car rear-ended a tow truck and the driver of the car was killed.

All lanes of the southbound Bishop Ford are closed between 130th Street and Dolton Road at about 2:10 a.m. Police did not provide an estimate for when they would reopen.

There are no reports of any other injuries. Police are investigating the crash.

