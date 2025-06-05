Police investigating viral video of dog being dragged on Eisenhower Expy.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police said they opened an investigation into a video shows a dog being dragged by a vehicle on the Eisenhower Expressway.

The incident is believed to have happened on Sunday, June 1st.

Chicago Animal Care and Control said they were "heartbroken by what was captured on video."

Officials say the videos shows a dog being dragged by a vehicle on I-290.

ISP said they did not receive any 911 calls at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to contact Illinois State Police.

