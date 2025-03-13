Illinois state senators propose road usage charge in effort to boost dwindling funds for roadwork

With more fuel-efficient engines, electric vehicles, motor fuel tax isn't as much as it used to be

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a proposal in Springfield that could eventually lead to a different way to pay for roadwork in Illinois.

It would create a pilot program to look into the viability of establishing a road usage charge.

Motorists are used to being taxed, but now some Illinois lawmakers are proposing a new charge to help boost dwindling funds for roads.

If you drive a lot in Illinois, it could eventually end up costing you more.

"It feels like more of an attack that we have to keep paying for this and that," Illinois driver Sandi Diaz said.

With more fuel-efficient engines and electric vehicles, the motor fuel tax, which is derived from gas fuel sales and used to pay for and maintain roads, infrastructure and public transportation, isn't as much as it used to be.

That's why two Illinois state senators have come up with an idea to help close the funding gap.

They've introduced legislation creating a pilot program to explore establishing a road usage charge.

Lawmakers say it's basically a tax on miles driven, but it's not meant to be another burden for people.

Sponsors of the pilot program proposal say revenue generated would not replace the state's motor fuel tax.

Illinois drivers pay a gas tax rate of 66.5 cents per gallon: the second highest in the country after California.

The idea would affect owners of electric vehicles because they don't pay a fuel tax since they don't need gas.

"Everything else is pros and cons. Electricity is way less than gas, but I'm not trying to balance it out with extra taxes," Illinois driver David Verdin said.

Details of the pilot program are still being worked out, but sponsors say it would be voluntary.

It would start with a thousand drivers who sign up and report their mileage, either by transponder or by taking pictures of their odometers.

Oregon, Utah and some other states have similar programs.

Any enactment of the proposal is still a long way off. It has to go through committee and the legislature.