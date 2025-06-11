IL taxpayers on hook for over $1M scrapped tent meant to house Chicago migrants in 2023: budget

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Taxpayers will be on the hook for more than $1 million for a giant base camp tent that was supposed to be built to house migrants back in 2023.

The construction was scrapped halfway through construction, and, at the time the governor vowed taxpayers would not be responsible.

The payment was slipped into the budget, and Democrats and Republicans were caught off guard.

The last-minute push to get the budget deal done by May 31 meant lawmakers did not have time to review it all before voting on it. Tucked inside was a two-line notation about a payment to GardaWorld, the company hired by the state to build the base camp tents.

In the fall of 2023 with winter approaching and the migrant crisis in full swing, the state, in coordination with the city, hired GardaWorld to construct a massive base camp in Brighton Park.

The plan was to house 2,000 migrants there in giant heated tents.

But the plan was scuttled after an environmental report deemed the lot contaminated and unusable.

The governor at the time vowed taxpayers would not be on the hook for the base camp that wasn't.

But now they will be, with the payment being slipped into the budget bill without most stakeholders ever knowing it.

"This is why people mistrust government, the lack of transparency. And we can change that. We have to do better, and that starts with the governor," House Republican Leader state Rep. Tony McCombie said.

Tucked into page 75 of the nearly 3,400-page budget are two lines authorizing a $1.3 million payment to GardaWorld Federal Services, for money owed by the Department of Human Services.

The base camp payment flip-flop caught the alderwoman representing this part of Brighton Park completely off-guard.

"The taxpayers, the residents of Brighton Park, they want to know ahead of time. I think it's our responsibility to be able to share that information so they are understanding of the process, not just find out how we get to the to the last moment," 12th Ward Ald. Julia Ramirez said.

The governor's office said in a statement, "GardaWorld sought payment based on its claim that it performed a substantial amount of work at the State's request. The State negotiated and settled that claim in the Court of Claims."

"The House Democrats always talk about this being a moral document, and this is, this is exactly what it is. And if you're going to have a moral document, you don't do things like this. You don't slip things in at the last minute that shouldn't be being paid by Illinois taxpayers," McCombie said.

GardaWord did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The payment to the company would be made after the governor officially signs the spending plan, which he is expected to do before the end of the month.