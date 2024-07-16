ComEd reports more than 200K customers without power | I-55 shut down between U.S. 6 and River Road

Chicago Weather: 1 dead in NW. Ind. as storms that prompted tornado warnings cause widespread damage

A woman was killed after a tree fell on her home in Cedar Lake, Indiana.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was killed in northwest Indiana as strong storms that prompted several tornado warnings caused widespread damage across the Chicago area Monday night.

In Cedar Lake, a 44-year-old woman was killed inside her Cedar Lake home after a tree fell on top of it, the Lake County (Ind.) Coroner's Office said.

The National Weather Service will be dispatching teams across the area to survey the damage, which may take several days.

As of 4:30 a.m., ComEd reports 230,420 customers affected by power outages.

Trees and downed wires have led to I-55 to be shut down between U.S. 6 and River Road.

There is widespread damage across the area from the city to the suburbs with a lot of tree limbs and branches down a d scattered on sidewalks, yards and roadways.

Howmeowners are waking up to clean up after powerful storms moved through the Chicago area.

A line of severe weather swept through Crestwood. Video captured major damage between 135th and 137th streets and from Central to Kedzie avenues in Robbins.

Multiple trees have been uprooted and a roof was also seen torn off of a home with lots of debris in people's yards.

In Shorewood, where a tornado reportedly hit, fallen trees covered yards and even partially collapsed a roof.

Neighbors had to break out a chainsaw to cut through the fallen trees. Crews arrived soon after to help clean the rest of the damage.

A Kane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said there was a report of a tornado along I-88 near Route 47.

Winds up to 100 mph were reported in Homer Glen and New Lenox just after 9:30 p.m.

In Norridge, the storm's winds uprooted a tree that fell on top of the roof of a home.

The Chicago Fire Department said they have responded to several calls about porch collapses and downed trees Monday night. No injuries have been reported from those incidents, but CFD said trees are down on most of the block at 70th and Campbell.

At 820 North Pulaski in Chicago, a building collapsed and it's unclear if there were any injuries there.

There were also reports of tornadoes at both Midway and O'Hare airports.

A possible tornado was caught on camera near O'Hare Airport Monday night. ABC7 Chicago meteorologists weigh in.

ABC7 Chicago crews had to take cover Monday, as a Tornado Warning was issued downtown.

As a result of the storms , Chicago's Metropolitan Water Reclamation District is telling residents to limit water use.

The agency issued an Overflow Action Day alert. That means water should be used for only "absolute necessities."