WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Thousands without power in Chicago area after storms spawn at least 11 tornadoes

Christian Piekos Image
ByChristian Piekos WLS logo
Wednesday, July 17, 2024 10:24AM
Thousands without power after storms that spawned 11 tornadoes
After at least 11 tornadoes hit the Chicago area Monday night, thousands of ComEd customers remain without power.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are still more than 87,000 ComEd customers without power Wednesday morning across the Chicago area after Monday evening's powerful storm.

The storms spawned at least 11 tornadoes in the Chicago area. The cleanup efforts are still underway Wednesday morning.

ComEd says more than 3,000 utility workers are working around-the-clock to restore power.

According to ComEd, at the height of the storm, more than 430,000 customers were in the dark.

The storm brought several tornadoes, causing widespread damage.

In the city's West Town neighborhood, heavy rain and strong winds brought down trees, limbs and branches near cars and outside homes.

"It's been around maybe 18-hours the lights are off and we don't know what we're going to do about it," Abdeel Bedeeh, whose store lost power, said.

ComEd said 99 percent of its customers should have power restored by Friday evening.

The National Weather Service said preliminary information shows at least 11 tornadoes hit the Chicago region on Monday night, including:

  • EF-1 tornado from Channahon to Matteson

  • EF-1 tornado from Yorkville to Naperville

  • EF-1 tornado on the Near West Side of Chicago to the far western portions of the Loop

  • EF-1 tornado from Chicago Lawn to West Englewood

  • EF-1 tornado from Cedar Lake to Crown Point

  • EF-0 tornado in Justice

  • EF-0 tornado from Crest Hill to Lockport

  • EF-0 tornado in southern Winnebago County

  • EF-0 tornado in Byron

  • EF-0 tornado in Davis Junction

  • EF-0 tornado from Sugar Grove to North Aurora

Two other confirmed tornadoes touched down in the city on Sunday. The NWS does not have any previous documentation of multiple tornadoes touching down in the Chicago city limits area on back-to-back days.

At least six Chicago-area tornadoes were confirmed on Sunday:

  • EF-0 tornado in Elburn

  • EF-0 tornado in St. Charles

  • EF-0 tornado from La Grange to Cicero

  • EF-0 tornado from Midway to Bronzeville

  • EF-0 tornado in Esmond

  • EF-0 tornado from Englewood to Jackson Park

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW