Thousands without power in Chicago area after storms spawn at least 11 tornadoes

After at least 11 tornadoes hit the Chicago area Monday night, thousands of ComEd customers remain without power.

After at least 11 tornadoes hit the Chicago area Monday night, thousands of ComEd customers remain without power.

After at least 11 tornadoes hit the Chicago area Monday night, thousands of ComEd customers remain without power.

After at least 11 tornadoes hit the Chicago area Monday night, thousands of ComEd customers remain without power.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are still more than 87,000 ComEd customers without power Wednesday morning across the Chicago area after Monday evening's powerful storm.

The storms spawned at least 11 tornadoes in the Chicago area. The cleanup efforts are still underway Wednesday morning.

ComEd says more than 3,000 utility workers are working around-the-clock to restore power.

According to ComEd, at the height of the storm, more than 430,000 customers were in the dark.

The storm brought several tornadoes, causing widespread damage.

In the city's West Town neighborhood, heavy rain and strong winds brought down trees, limbs and branches near cars and outside homes.

"It's been around maybe 18-hours the lights are off and we don't know what we're going to do about it," Abdeel Bedeeh, whose store lost power, said.

ComEd said 99 percent of its customers should have power restored by Friday evening.

The National Weather Service said preliminary information shows at least 11 tornadoes hit the Chicago region on Monday night, including:



EF-1 tornado from Channahon to Matteson

EF-1 tornado from Yorkville to Naperville

EF-1 tornado on the Near West Side of Chicago to the far western portions of the Loop

EF-1 tornado from Chicago Lawn to West Englewood

EF-1 tornado from Cedar Lake to Crown Point

EF-0 tornado in Justice

EF-0 tornado from Crest Hill to Lockport

EF-0 tornado in southern Winnebago County

EF-0 tornado in Byron

EF-0 tornado in Davis Junction

EF-0 tornado from Sugar Grove to North Aurora

Two other confirmed tornadoes touched down in the city on Sunday. The NWS does not have any previous documentation of multiple tornadoes touching down in the Chicago city limits area on back-to-back days.

At least six Chicago-area tornadoes were confirmed on Sunday: