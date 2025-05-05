Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs not running for US Senate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced in a message to supporters that he will not be running for U.S. Senate.

The decision comes after longtime Senator Dick Durbin announced he will not be running for re-election in 2026.

Frerichs said in part, "I have had a lot of conversations over the last week and many people have encouraged me to run. I appreciate all the support, and, although it would be difficult, I can see a path. However, the first question I have to ask myself is: Do I still want the job?

"Over the last several years, my life and my priorities have changed dramatically. Three years ago, I married Erica. Two years ago, we were blessed with our twins, Theo and Max.

"After many conversations with friends, and lengthy talks with my wife, I have reached the decision that the answer is no. I am not willing to travel to Washington, D.C. 30-some weeks a year and spend so many nights away from my children. I don't want to miss their games, their recitals, or even that many bedtimes.

"There is a mess in Washington right now and we need to send someone who will fight for all of us in Illinois, but that person will not be me.

"Having run an executive office for the last decade, I have seen the power we have to give more people more opportunities here in Illinois. I don't need to be in Washington to make an impact."

Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton has already announced her candidacy. Other potential candidates include US Representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi, Lauren Underwood and Robin Kelly, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias in addition to former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker endorsed Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton for U.S. Senate Friday.

