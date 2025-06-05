Inagural flight for American's newest private 'Flagship Suites' takes off from Chicago

The inagural flight flew out of Chicago's O'Hare airport on Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- American Airlines flew its brand-new premium Boeing 787-9 out of Chicago's O'Hare airport on Thursday.

The plane features private Flagship Suite seats with extras like wireless charging and a comfy chaise lounge.

American's 787-9 will be primarily used from long-haul international flights.

"Every aspect of our new 787-9 is designed to feel premium in nature," said Heather Garboden, American's Chief Customer Officer.

It flew to Los Angeles and London. Thursday's flight kicked off service to four new summer destinations, including Bismarck, Spokane, Colorado Springs and Boise.