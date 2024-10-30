Inbound local Dan Ryan closed between 59th, Garfield Blvd. for shooting investigation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police have shut down local lanes on part of the Dan Ryan Expressway to investigate a shooting.

State police said the shooting happened in the local lanes of I-90 near 47th Street around or shortly after 9 p.m. There were no reports of anyone struck by the gunfire.

Local lanes are shut down between 59th and Garfield Blvd. for the investigation. Traffic is being diverted off the expressway at 59th Street.

It was not immediately known how long the closures would last, but lanes are expected to be open again by the morning commute.

No further details were immediately available.

