Indiana reports first measles case of 2025

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, April 8, 2025 10:25AM
The Indiana Department of Health has reported its first case of measles in 2025.

INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) -- The Indiana Department of Health has reported its first case of measles in 2025.

The case is in an unvaccinated child in Allen County, which is in the area around Fort Wayne.

The patient is stable and recovering, the IDOH said.

The case is the first in Indiana since a measles case in Lake County in early 2024.

SEE ALSO: RFK Jr. says MMR vaccine is 'the most effective way to prevent the spread of measles'

Measles is highly contagious and is spread when an infected person sneezes or coughs.

