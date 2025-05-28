Indiana University closes DEI offices

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WLS) -- Indiana University has closed its offices of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

In a press release, IU said it is taking action "to ensure the university is fully compliant with state and federal laws and guidance regarding diversity, equity and inclusion."

The release says the school is sunsetting its DEI offices at its main campus in Bloomington and its regional campuses.

Indiana University has a number of campuses across the state, including a regional campus in Gary.

