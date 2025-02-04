Sudden fear of flying? Industry expert, psychologist give advice in wake of recent plane crashes

What can you do if you are anxious to get on a plane?

The aviation industry in America has seen two crashes in a week span. The images and information are having a resounding impact on some flyers who may have more anxiety than normal about getting on a plane.

Industry experts and psychologists urge people to take a breath and realize, flying remains one of the safest modes of travel.

"The easiest way to not be nervous is to have a sense of context," said Patrick Smith, a pilot and author of the book "Cockpit Confidential."

"It's been so long since the last big crash, 15 years, 23 years now, since the last crash involving a major carrier and a mainline jet. In 1985, just to pick one, there were 27 major plane crashes worldwide, including two of the deadliest crashes or all time that happened within 60 days of each other," Smith said.

He says now more than ever, negative trends in the industry are tracked down and corrected leading to these lofty safety records.

"The average person doesn't know a whole lot about the dynamics of commercial flying, and their perceptions of danger are probably different from what is really happening," explains Smith.

That unknown can make people a bit nervous.

"It's a long haul from where we live to get here, so that's my anxiety," said Kass Goodwin, a Cape Cod resident flying from Boston to Florida. "I would say up in the air anything could go wrong, and we have seen that."

So, what can you do if you are anxious to get on a plane?

"I tell them put a rubber band on your wrist. When you start feeling phobic or worried or anxious, just gently snap it. It sort of pulls you back," said Jeff Zeizel, a psychiatrist and Executive Director at the Center for Health Resources.

He is also a licensed independent clinical social worker. "Properly hydrate. When you are in a plane higher up, airplane air can be dry," Zeizel said. "Limit caffeine use. Limit alcohol use. Keep yourself engaged. You have a couple hours to yourself where you can actually just detach from the world."

He says typically the fear of flying comes from an overall lack of situational control, even though statistically flying is safer than driving a car.

"Last year in the United States, over 40,000 people died of car accidents," said Zeizel.

