2 injured in South Austin building fire, Chicago Fire Dept. says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple injuries were reported after a building caught fire on the city's West Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The buidling, which fire officials said was occupied, is near Monroe and Cicero in the South Austin neighborhood.

Chopper 7 was on the way to the scene.

Firefighters said at least two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.