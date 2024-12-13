Investigation of Joliet police finds pattern of excessive force after man died in custody in 2020

An investigation into the Joliet Police Department following Eric Lurry's death in custody in 2020 found a pattern of excessive force, a report shows.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A three-year-long investigation of the Joliet Police Department released Thursday found a pattern of excessive force.

The probe was requested following the death of Eric Lurry in police custody in 2020.

Lurry's widow said video from the back of a police vehicle showed officers suffocating her husband. The medical examiner found Lurry died from a fentanyl overdose. Police said officers were trying to remove drugs from his mouth and were not responsible for his death.

On Thursday, the Illinois Attorney General's report found that, overall, Joliet police have used unreasonable force and discriminated against Black people.

Joliet police responded, saying the report is a picture of the past and not the current state of the department. The police chief says reforms have been implemented.

