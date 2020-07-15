Joliet police release new video showing Eric Lurry's arrest, who died in custody

Joliet Police said they were trying to get drugs out of Lurry's throat during a January arrest, and the medical examiner ruled the drugs caused his death.
But dash-cam video was leaked, and Lurry's family has called the investigation a coverup.
RELATED: Joliet police sergeant who leaked video of man's death in custody placed on desk duty
More of the previously-seen dash-cam was released Tuesday along with two other videos.
RELATED: Joliet police show extended video to family of Eric Lurry, who died in custody
The videos show officers outside of the squad car where police say Lurry was unresponsive.
The officers were shown trying to remove Lurry from the back seat.
RELATED: Wife of man who died in Joliet police custody says dashcam video shows officers contributed to his death
Larry was eventually rushed by ambulance to the hospital.