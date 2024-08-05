A "post-attack damage assessment" was being conducted, a spokesperson said.

US personnel possibly injured in rocket attack on Iraqi base: DOD

Several U.S. personnel were possibly injured following a suspected rocket attack Monday against U.S. and Coalition forces at Al-Assad Air Base in western Iraq, a Department of Defense spokesperson told ABC News.

"Initial indications are that several U.S. personnel were injured," the spokesperson said. "Base personnel are conducting a post-attack damage assessment. We will provide updates as more information becomes available."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.