Chicago weather forecast includes season's 1st snow on Wednesday, Thursday

ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Greg Dutra has the forecast for the first snow of the season.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area is expected to get its first snow of the season this week.

There will be light rain Wednesday morning, and there may be some snow flurries in the evening, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry said.

Snow showers are expected Thursday morning. They may not get going until after 8 a.m., but then it will likely snow through about midday.

Temperatures will be around 32 degrees, while it is snowing.

Latest AccuWeather reports

Snow will mix and then change to rain in the afternoon.

Winds will be gusting to 35 mph during this time.

There is an AccuWeather Alert because of wet roads during the morning commute. A coating of about 1 inch of snow is possible.