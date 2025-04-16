Is Spotify down? Thousands of users report problems with music streaming app

Spotify appeared to be experiencing widespread technical issues Wednesday morning - with tens of thousands of users reporting problems with the popular music and audio streamer.

As of around 10 a.m. ET, Downdetector showed more than 48,000 outage reports for Spotify worldwide. Many of those users reported having problems loading the app or playing songs.

"We're aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!" Spotify's status account wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Wednesday morning.

The company did not immediately provide further information about what was causing the outage.

Spotify boasts having a total of more than 675 million users today, including 263 million subscribers across over 180 markets worldwide.