Here's how a freeze on federal grants and loans could impact Chicago and Illinois

CHICAGO (WLS) -- John Pellar, the president and CEO of AIDS Foundation Chicago, says the mission of the organization is twofold - to end the HIV epidemic and to end homelessness.

Both issues disproportionally affect people of color.

"We know that when people living with HIV are unstably housed. They can't take medications to manage their HIV disease," Pellar said.

According to Pellar, 80% of their funding comes from the federal government. But Pellar said, to the organization's alarm, they could not access those funds on Tuesday.

"We went to check the portal that we access to download federal grants. Kind of like going to your bank, and all of a sudden, it said, 'blocked,'" Pellar said.

This comes after President Donald Trump's administration ordered all federal agencies to suspend any grants they suspect might conflict with Trump's executive orders.

It is a sweeping decision that could disrupt education and health care programs, housing assistance, disaster relief and a host of other initiatives that depend on billions of federal dollars.

Congressman Mike Quigley, D-Illinois, says the president does not have that authority.

"These are funds that have been authorized, appropriated and signed into law," Quigley said.

Quigley, a member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Transit and Housing, says money that was committed, like the $2 billion for the CTA Red Line expansion, cannot be suspended.

"The day after the election, I called Governor Pritzker and Dorval Carter and said, you've got to get this deal signed right away," Quigley said.

A federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration's push to pause that federal funding on Tuesday afternoon. The order from U.S. District Judge Loren L. AliKhan came minutes before the funding freeze was scheduled to go into effect. It lasts until Monday afternoon and applies only to existing programs.

But earlier Tuesday, the potential impact a grant freeze could have on Chicago prompted strong words from Mayor Brandon Johnson.

"Here's what I do know: The federal government has responsibility to ensure that every single resident across this country receives ample amount of investments to ensure vibrancy as well as the ability to pursue happiness under our Constitution," Johnson said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the federal grant freeze is temporary.

"This is not a blanket pause on federal assistance in grant programs from the Trump administration. Individual assistance that includes - I'm not naming everything that's included - but just to give you a few examples, Social Security benefits, Medicare benefits," Leavitt said.