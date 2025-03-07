Itasca cancels Fourth of July fireworks show, billed as largest display in Illinois

Itasca is canceling this year's Fourth of July fireworks show after 27 years. It was regarded as the largest display in Illinois.

ITASCA, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban fireworks show been a sparkling centerpiece of Fourth of July festivities for nearly three decades.

However, what's billed as Illinois' largest fireworks display will not be lighting up the night over Itasca this year.

The Itasca Fourth of July fireworks show has long been a point to pride in the Itasca community, and community leaders said they're disappointed to have to cancel it this year.

For 27 years, fireworks have lit up the sky over Itasca every July 4. The show, which was choreographed to sound track of popular and patriotic music, has gotten bigger and bigger.

Diane McCabe hosts a party with her family, including retired and active military, every year. She learned Thursday the show is being canceled this year.

"I don't know what we're going to do," McCabe said. "Everybody's gonna be thoroughly disappointed."

Village leaders said they had no choice but to cancel this year's fireworks because of construction at the eastern entrance of the Hamilton Lakes business park, where the town hosts the show. The town pays for the show with revenue from their hotel tax.

"We didn't want to go through all this work and spend this money to have a great show ,and then have the road closed, and we wouldn't 't have been able to hold the fireworks," Itasca Village President Jeff Pruyn said.

Rick Staback puts the show together, choreographing the fireworks to music and hiring the entertainment. He's watched it grow to the point where it's now the largest fireworks show in the state.

"It's a labor of love," Staback said. "I enjoy putting it together, see so many people come out and enjoy themselves."

It's become a tradition for many families.

"Everyone's really sad they're not gonna be at a party this year in Itasca," fireworks fan Stephanie Servos said.

The village president said he's hopeful they'll be able to bring the fireworks show back again, although it might have to be a scaled down version.