Fmr. Chicago cop pleads guilty in husband's shooting death after alleged affair

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, May 27, 2025 7:29PM
Jacqueline Villasenor was expected to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 death of her husband.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former Chicago Police officer pleaded guilty in her husband's shooting death after an alleged affair on Tuesday.

Jacqueline Villasenor, a former Chicago police officer, pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter.

Authorities said that she and German Villasenor, who was also a CPD officer, were arguing at their Northwest Side home after an alleged affair in 2021.

She allegedly pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot herself, according to court documents.

Both struggled over the weapon, and he was shot.

He died of a single gunshot wound at an area hospital.

Nearly four years after the deadly shooting, Jacqueline Villasenor pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter.

A judge sentenced her to six years and four months; she will be given credit for the about three years already served.

Both were off-duty at the time of the shooting.

