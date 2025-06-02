Suspect in custody in Streamwood stabbing of 2 sisters, police say

Streamwood police are searching for Jalonie Jenkins. His sisters Eyani Jones, 10, and Janiya Jenkins, 21, were killed in a stabbing, friends said.

STREAMWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A suspect is in custody after Streamwood police said his sisters were killed in a stabbing last week.

Streamwood police said Jalonie Jenkins, 25, was taken into custody in Downers Grove Sunday night without incident.

Police were sent to the 1600-block of McKool Avenue at about 7:50 p.m. Wednesday and found the two victims dead from the stabbing.

The victims were identified as Eyani Jones, 10, and Janiya Jenkins, 21, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. ABC7 learned the victims were sisters.

Friends of the victims told ABC7 Jalonie Jenkins is the older brother of the two victims.

A nearby neighbor and family friend in Streamwood said she ran over to check what happened when the victim's 7-year-old brother asked for help.

"I called the police and they're asking me questions like, what's the address, what happened?" she said.

The woman who does not want to be identified said her daughter was on the phone with her best friend, Eyani, shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday when she heard loud commotion in the background.

"She heard the screaming," the woman said. "They were on the phone together and she was like, 'I don't know what's going on at Eyani's house, but can you look out the window?'"

Minutes later, Eyani's younger brother came to the neighbor's door asking that she call his mother, who was at work.

She did after walking over to see for herself the terror that unfolded.

"I walked up the stairs and I saw blood and stuff everywhere," she said. "I see the oldest girl laid there, I see the little girl she's laid out. I'm on the phone with the mom. I'm telling her, 'Oh my God your kids are gone.'"

This woman's daughter was the last to talk to the 10-year-old who just began summer break last Thursday.

"I ain't never witnessed nothing like this," she said. "At the end of the day, this little girl has spent nights at my house. We even went to hotels together. This is my daughter's best friend."

"It's just heartbreaking and it hurts real bad," the woman said. "It hurts so bad so bad."

Jasmine Marshall said she was close with 21-year-old victim Janiya Jenkins. She came to the house in Streamwood Thursday afternoon hoping to get more information.

"I'm hurt. I'm really hurt," Marshall said. "She was a really good friend. A good friend."

