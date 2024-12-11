24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Illinois man charged with assaulting representative known for anti-trans bill: Capitol police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, December 11, 2024 4:22AM
James McIntyre has been charged with assaulting South Carolina US Rep. Nancy Mace, Capitol police said.

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- An Illinois man has been charged with assaulting a member of Congress.

Capitol police say 33-year-old James McIntyre assaulted U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina.

Mace has made headlines and faced protests for her proposal to ban transgender people from using restrooms corresponding to their gender identity on Capitol Hill.

Mace tweeted on Tuesday night that she will be OK.

The Capitol was open to the public at the time of the incident.

McIntyre is charged with Assaulting a Government Official.

