Chicago cop charged in Jan. 6 Capitol attack told FBI he enjoyed 'invading capitols': document

Chicago Police Officer Karol Chwiesiuk, who is facing January 6 charges, said he enjoyed "invading capitols," a new document says.

Chicago Police Officer Karol Chwiesiuk, who is facing January 6 charges, said he enjoyed "invading capitols," a new document says.

Chicago Police Officer Karol Chwiesiuk, who is facing January 6 charges, said he enjoyed "invading capitols," a new document says.

Chicago Police Officer Karol Chwiesiuk, who is facing January 6 charges, said he enjoyed "invading capitols," a new document says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- While there are numerous law enforcement and military officers charged with attacking the U.S. Capitol in D.C. on January 6, 2021, Karol Chwiesiuk is the only police officer from Chicago to be charged.

EDITORS NOTE: On Jan. 20, 2025, President Donald Trump issued sweeping pardons and commutations for Jan. 6 rioters.

Six months after taking part in the January 2021 insurrection, in a new court document, federal agents claim Chwiesiuk told them he enjoyed "invading capitols."

SEE ALSO | Chicago cop charged in Capitol riot case can be called an 'insurrectionist' at trial, judge rules

According to prosecutors, Chweisiuk's "word choice indicates that he intended to attack, occupy, and conquer the Capitol building."

The now-sidelined officer plans to fight those allegations at trial in a couple of weeks.

And, unlike the vast majority of more than 1,000 Americans charged with Jan. 6-related crimes, Chwiesiuk hasn't pleaded guilty, and his attorney last told the I-Team that he is fighting the charges.

READ MORE | Chicago police officer and sister vow to fight January 6th charges

The trial date in D.C. is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 7.

With just a couple weeks from going to trial, a newly-filed motion for an evidence ruling by the government lays out a conversation that Chwiesiuk allegedly had with an FBI agent when he was arrested in June 2021.

"The agent asked the defendant what he enjoyed doing during his free time. The defendant responded, 'invade capitols,'" records say.

Federal prosecutors have included selfie photos in their new filing including Chwiesiuk, with a sign stating "Area Closed," that they contend show he knew that he was entering a restricted area.

RELATED | Chicago cop charged in Jan. 6 crimes asks for trial anywhere other than D.C. or Chicago

Chwiesiuk is on no-pay status, and was stripped of his police powers during the case. He has turned down a plea deal from the government, as has his Chicago sister, who faces similar charges with him from that day.

The I-Team has not heard from their attorney about the government's intention to cite that conversation where the officer allegedly said he enjoys invading capitols.